World On Tenterhooks Fearing Another US War, Trump Gives Warning & Offer In Cryptic Tweet

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport, escalating tensions between both the nations, threatening to disrupt the entire Middle East. The drone attack came against the backdrop of Iranians attacking the US embassy in Baghdad. Soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani, Iran vowed to take revenge and 'harsh retaliation' against the US.

'World War 3' has been the trend on social media as a reaction to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. However, it seems as though the US President is trying to put an end to speculations of launching any warfare against its old foe. Trump, who mentioned at the Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night that he 'doesn't see a war happening with Iran' has today taken to Twitter and has in a very subtle warning to Iran said that Iran would lose a war with the US, but hasn't ruled out any possibility for negotiations with Tehran.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

US Secretary of State calls for de-escalation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier, also reiterated that Washington is committed to de-escalation. Secretary Pompeo also mentioned his conversation with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi about Washington's decision to take 'defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani.'

Spoke with @HeikoMaas about @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Iran reacts to Commander Soleimani's killing

Tehran ordered flags to fly at half-mast and was preparing to transfer Soleimani's body to Iran. Earlier, Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesman Gen. Ramezan Sharif vowed that Tehran would definitely retaliate to the killing of the country's top general. Post Soleimani's death, thousands took to streets in Iran and protested against 'US crimes'. Protesters reportedly chanted 'Death to America' and held up posters of Soleimani.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as a replacement.

'A more dangerous world'

As tensions between the two nations escalated, global powers warned that the world has become a more dangerous place. China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport. The Ministry of External Affairs of India also in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation.

France's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, warned that military escalation is always dangerous. Russia's foreign ministry, on similar lines, said that when such actions or operations take place, the world notices that escalation is underway. China also described itself as 'highly concerned'. Montchanin, the French minister, indicated that urgent reconciliation efforts were being launched behind the scenes.

