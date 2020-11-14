Donald Trump's Hair Appears Grey, Netizens Say 'losing Elections Must Have Hit Hard'

While US President Donald Trump’s hair have made headlines on many occasion, it is the colour that has caught the attention of netizens this time around. The incumbent Republican leader is famous for his permanent deep tan blonde hair. However, he was spotted with a baronet that had a more demure shade of grey at his latest daily COVID-19 briefing.

This has sent the internet in frenzy with many joking that losing elections must have hit him hard. This briefing also marked his first public appearance since the results of US Presidential elections were announced and netizens took the opportunity to take a dig at him for not conceding to the results. "This whole speech is giving me a slightly out of body experience. Hair colour changed. Noticeably whiter," tweeted a user.

Trump: This Administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the uhh whatever happens in the future who knows which Administration will be, time will tell pic.twitter.com/q2GwwHHAYO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 13, 2020

Can’t afford it now, has to to save what ever pennies he has for up coming legal fees and law suits. He also can’t siphon from the public purse anymore, he has a shadow for the next 2 months! — Mark(mntrg) (@mntrg) November 14, 2020

Either Trump's hair colourist has jumped ship, or he's trying to gradually morph into Joe Biden and hope we don't notice. pic.twitter.com/Lcj64njivx — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 13, 2020

It looks like Trump let Four Seasons Total Landscaping do his hair today. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 13, 2020

Damn Biden beat Trump so bad he knocked the color right out of his hair! pic.twitter.com/2A6YpQNgTl — Andrew McFarlane (@farlanewastaken) November 13, 2020

Perhaps he thinks grey hair makes him look more presidential 🤔 — Magso (@magso5) November 13, 2020

Or it’s the first stage of his attempt to disguise himself as joe Biden. — Bob (@oneshotbobby) November 13, 2020

Trying for the silver fox, distinguished look? Growing old gracefully? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Alibalibee (@Alibalibee11) November 14, 2020

Trump reluctant to concede

Trump is facing problems in doing the election maths and has clearly refused to concede to the results. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, on November 12, concreated his victory by winning the state of Georgia. Most recently, the Republican campaign has set up a voter fraud hotline for people to report any shady goings-on they noticed at their voting stations. “Help stop voter suppression, irregularity and fraud,” read a post on Twitter promoting the hotline from Trump’s supporters, including Trump’s son Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

In addendum, the 74-year-old also has announced teams to pursue recounts in several states and he will also seek to back up his unfounded accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people that the campaign said voted in the election. Donald Jr and Eric have also been urging the allies to continue supporting Donald’s rejection to the results along with major American media outlets who projected Biden as the winner on November 7.

