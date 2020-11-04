US Election 2020: Trump Calls Election 'major Fraud' & 'embarrassment' As Biden Leads

While Donald Trump has not been declared the winner, he addressed the nation on November 4 and called US Election 2020 an “embarrassment” and a “major fraud” as several US media polls show Joe Biden leading Prior to the Republican leader, democratic Challenger had addressed Americans from Delaware and said that it is neither his nor Trump’s place to announce the winner. However, Trump not only read out the numbers from various states but announced: “we did win this election”. He said he will go to the Supreme Court as they were getting ready to win on November 3.

As Biden leads, Trump tried to sow doubt by saying, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

Watch:

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Read - US Election 2020: This Indiana County Has Been Backing Winners Since 1888; Read Details

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Terms Election 'major Fraud' As Biden Leads Polls

'Ain't over until every vote is counted'

In the race to the White House, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the close fight with US President Donald Trump with 225-213 electoral seats. Arizona has become the first state to flip from 2016 as per Associated Press projection. Meanwhile, Joe Biden also showcased that he is on the road to victory.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said while addressing the nation from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, adding: "It ain't over until every vote is counted.

Tune in as I speak to the nation live from Wilmington, Delaware. https://t.co/ye8knRucoz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Read - US Election 2020: Video Shows Pro-Trump Group Allegedly Harassing BLM Supporter

Even though the latest polls before the US Election 2020 began on November 3 had predicted Democratic Challenger Joe Biden would win the race to White House in a knockout, he is struggling in a close fight with US President Donald Trump on swing states. While Biden said that he was “on track” to victory and becoming the next president of the United States, Trump had claimed that he is up for a “big win” as the latter is being projected to win the crucial state of Florida boosting his bid for reelection.

Meanwhile, the US media outlets projected that Biden could take away the state of Arizona, another key battleground state which was once inclined towards conservatives. The unprecedented turn of events has thus capped a long yet bitter race of US Election 2020 with both candidates in for a so-called ‘dogfight’.

Read - US Election 2020: Biden Supporters Rally Outside White House Fueling Festive Atmosphere