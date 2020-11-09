Trump Campaign Starts 'voter Fraud' Hotline; Americans Bombard With Prank Calls

While Donald Trump has been working on a hotline to help with alleged voter fraud, several internet users are trolling the Republican incumbent by bombarding his campaign with prank calls. Ever before the ballot counting began, Trump has been making false claims that the election is being rigged and stolen for him. He has even lambasted election workers and accused them of suppression of voters.

The Republican campaign then set up a voter fraud hotline for people to report any shady goings-on they noticed at their voting stations. “Help stop voter suppression, irregularity and fraud,” read a post on Twitter promoting the hotline from Trump’s supporters, including Trump’s son Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Several internet users saw the hotline as an opportunity to mess with the campaign. The prank call has also become a trend on TikTok. Several netizens also shared their call recordings on Twitter with a caption that read, “I am going to do this all night”. Check out some of the trending posts below;

I’m don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny https://t.co/GIRoHn6jAa — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

I...may just do this all night pic.twitter.com/OFtKDeMBqE — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

I wish I had access to my computer to do this same day, but . . . pic.twitter.com/t4elpAXC8B — Michael Isenhour (@generalvash) November 8, 2020

Man I am going to do this all night. pic.twitter.com/9vdyePY09D — Pep Streebeck ✊ (@djarum) November 7, 2020

I was so excited to report the hamburglar but they shut down pic.twitter.com/C4UK5cEO41 — Eric 🌐💚 (@Game152Hero) November 7, 2020

Trump plans rallies to protest election result

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is showing reluctance in conceding and has even planned campaign-style rallies to contest the result of the election. Trump and his Republican allies have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory. While Trump gave no sign of conceding, his campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, on November 8, said that the 45th president will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome.

Trump has announced teams to pursue recounts in several states and he will also seek to back up his unfounded accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people that the campaign said voted in the election. Murtaugh did not inform when the rallies would resume, however, he did assure that the Republican leader will legally challenge the outcome. Donald Jr and Eric have also been urging the allies to continue supporting Donald’s rejection to the results along with major American media outlets who projected Biden as the winner on November 7.

