Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial To Start 'week Of February 8', Says Chuck Schumer

Opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump will begin in the second week of February, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced. "Once the briefs are drafted, presentation by the parties will commence the week of February 8," said Schumer on the Senate floor. Trump is charged with exhorting a mob riot at Capitol Hill which eventually led to the five fatalities and global condemnation. The House impeached Trump on January 13 making him the first leader in US History to be impeached twice, the question is now whether he would be convicted by the Senate.

The insurrection at the Capitol incited by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget.



There must be truth and accountability.



The House Managers will come to the Senate to read the Article of Impeachment on Monday.



As per the suggested timeline, the House of Representatives would transmit impeachment article against the former president on January 25 with the initial proceeding commencing the following day. Trump’s legal team would then have nearly two weeks before trial arguments finally start on February 8. Commenting on the duration and timings of the trials, Schumer said it would be detailed by Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell later.

“The Senate will conduct a trial on the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial,” the Senate majority leader remarked.

What would happen if Trump is convicted?

A conviction by the upper house of the US Congress would require a two-thirds majority. With the Democrats holding a majority in the senate, experts believe that Trump’s conviction is inevitable. If convicted, Trump would lose the chance of holding any public office ever in future. According to Article 1, Section 3 of the US Constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. When the President of the US is tried, the Chief Justice will preside and no person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present.

Before the proceedings, the Senators will take an oath and there will be set time limits for arguments and rebuttals. All questions from Senators for the House and Trump attorneys must be submitted in writing and read by the Chief Justice. On January 6, America was jolted after a video message by Trump encouraged what is now being termed as a "failed coup" and an attempt to overthrow democracy.

