Donald Trump's Lawyer Loses Temper While Defending US President's Handling Of Protests

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, recently defended the US President’s handling of ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations. During an explosive interview on British television, Giuliani was also called ‘mad’ and 'unhinged’ for defending Trump. As per reports, Giuliani, who is also the former mayor of New York, clashed with presenter Piers Morgan and called him a ‘failed journalist’.

Giuliani and Morgan specifically argued over Trump’s recent tweet, which was later flagged by Twitter for glorifying violence. In the tweet, Trump wrote, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, following early demonstrations over the African American’s death in police custody. While Floyd’s death sparked outrage and widespread protests across the globe, Morgan reportedly argued that the US President should never have tweeted the remark. As per reports, Trump’s remark was originally heard during the racially charged 1960s civil rights era in the US.

Giuliani defends Trump

Giuliani defended the US President by saying that Morgan ‘misinterpreted him’ and that too ‘on purpose’. He also added, “The question is, did he know that came from some racist 30 years ago? Well, he didn’t know that”. Morgan, on the other hand, reportedly called Giuliani a ‘liar’ and said that when he used to interview him (Giuliani), he was was an ‘intelligent’, ‘reasonable man’, however, he added that now he is gone completely ‘mad’ and even ‘sounded abusive’.

The former NY mayor countered by claiming that “everyone in America knows you’re a failed journalist, so stop trying to recreate career”. The clash between Giuliani and Morgan occurred on the breakfast television show ‘Good Morning Britain’. Meanwhile, Trump has been facing a lot of criticism for not initiating talks with the demonstrations, who are demanding reforms in policing and an end on racial profiling.

(Image: AP)

