Donald Trump's Legal Team 'not Finished' After Supreme Court Defeat, Says Rudy Giuliani

US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani on December 11 indicated that Trump’s legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the November 3 presidential elections. Giuliani’s comments come after the Supreme Court rejected to overturn the vote count in four swing states- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court said that the lawsuit led by Texas lacked the legal right to litigate over how other states conduct their elections. However, Trump’s attorney indicated that the President could bring his complaints back to the lower courts.

In a televised interview with Newsmax, Giuliani said, “There’s nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court in which the president of course would have standing, some of the electors would have standing in that their constitutional rights have been violated”.

“We’re not finished.. Believe me,” he concluded.

READ: US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Bid To Overturn Election Results, Reaffirms Biden's Win

READ: US Prez Trump Faces Heavy Criticism For Hosting Christmas Parties As Covid Deaths Mount

Trump’s legal campaign

Giuliani’s remarks follow the most significant legal setback the GOP legal campaign has suffered since the election. Trump and his allies in state government have repeatedly pushed lawsuits based on spurious claims that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost the president the election. However, almost all of them have been dismissed for lack of evidence of standing. Giuliani has also been making high-profile appearances in front of lawmakers in battleground states, even though he has failed to sway any state to subvert the election result.

Trump, on the other hand, continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s win and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials have already certified the President-elect’s victory in the presidential polls. Following the order by the US Apex Court, evidently disappointed Donald Trump also took to Twitter and said that the Supreme Court “let us down”. While Trump accused the country’s highest judicial institution of having neither wisdom nor courage, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson Mike Gwin said that the decision was “no surprise”. As per reports, the Texas attorney general called the court’s order “unfortunate” and pledged to continue to ‘tirelessly defend the integrity and security’ of the US Elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Wisconsin Supreme Court In Saturday Session For Donald Trump Case

READ: Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod