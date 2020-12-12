US Prez Trump Faces Heavy Criticism For Hosting Christmas Parties As Covid Deaths Mount

As the COVID-19 cases and death toll continue to rise in the US, President Donald Trump has drawn criticism for hosting holiday parties in the White House. This comes as the public health authorities in the US have issued several warnings against indoor gatherings and events amid the pandemic. Trump administration has pushed ahead with about two dozen holiday parties and events including Hanukah party and Congressional Ball.

'A lot of people wearing masks'

When asked about why he is displaying a different model behaviour to the Americans despite the warnings against COVID-19, President Trump claimed that the number of parties being hosted at the White House has reduced drastically and a lot of people are wearing masks. This question came as US President Donald Trump held a Hanukah celebration at the White House on Wednesday (local time) which included about 200 guests as reported by The Guardian. On Thursday, the Congressional Ball was held as well.

"Well, they’re Christmas parties, and frankly, we’ve reduced the number very substantially, as you know. And I see a lot of people at the parties wearing masks. I mean, I would say that I look out at the audience at those parties, and we have a lot of people wearing masks, and I think that’s a good thing," said President Trump in response to a question posed by a reporter.

In pictures and videos of the Hanukah event shared on social media, President Trump can be seen speaking to the people sans a mask. Moreover, social distancing went for a toss as people can be seen huddled together as they take pictures and videos as Trump speaks. On Thursday, during the Congressional Ball which was attended by hundreds of guests, the White House permitted the guests to roam through the ceremonial rooms and laud the Christmas tree and decorations as well as enjoy food and drinks. Earlier, President Trump has stated that events 'can' be held in a safe manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes in spite of the fact that a large number of people in Donald Trump's circle have been infected including him and first lady Melania Trump and lawyers Rudy Giulian and Jenna Ellis.

Coronavirus in the US

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, a total of 1,56,96,451 people have been infected in the US. The coronavirus death toll of the country stands at 2,92,747. Moreover, the US has been reporting as many as 47,629 COVID-19 positive cases per one million people.

