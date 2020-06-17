Donald Trump's Niece Mary To Release Explosive Tell-all Book On Her Family

An explosive tell-all memoir of US President Donald Trump’s niece Mary L Trump is set to release in July in which she details how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s “health, economic security, and social fabric”. Simon & Schuster announced that Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man will be released on July 28.

Mary spent much of her childhood in her grandparents’ house in the heart of Queens where Trump and his four siblings grew up. According to Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mary’s book, Trump’s niece will describe a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.

The 55-year-old clinical psychologist will also shed a light on “strange and harmful relationship” between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr Trump and Donald Trump. In the book, Mary explains how specific events and general family patterns created the “damaged man” who occupies the highest office of the United States.

“She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families,” the published said in the book’s description.

Trump attempts to stop the release

Mary recounts Trump’s place in the family spotlight and the “appalling way” he dismissed and derided his father when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s. According to media reports, the memoir will also reveal how she leaked the tax documents to the New York Times, helping the print startling investigation into Trump’s personal finances.

International media reported that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, which will contain intimate and damning thoughts about the current US President. Trump is also reportedly considering to sue his niece in an attempt to stop the book from getting published.

