COVID-19: Donald Trump Unveils 3-phase Plan To Reopen US Economy

In the belief that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has “passed the peak”, country’s President Donald Trump has announced a three-phase plan to re-open America for “rejuvenation of economy” on April 17. Giving most control over the decision to the state governors, Trump administration has chosen to shelter more vulnerable individuals from the risk of contracting COVID-19 disease, instead of continuing the "blanket shutdown". The White House has released the entire plan in three phases based on state or regional “gating criteria”. However, the announcement came when the coronavirus infections in US have reached 678,210 with 34,641 fatalities.

From the number of recorded infections to availability of hospital staff, there are a series of qualifications, that states have to fulfil in order to proceed to “phase comeback”. The documents should be submitted to the White House by state governors showing downward trajectory in coronavirus cases, fatalities, with the graph of tests conducted in the area either be flat or growing. The official statement by Trump administration said that state and local officials might have to “tailor the application” of all criteria mentioned if not, the governors should continue to mobilise resources to work towards re-opening of the region.

Phases of re-opening US

After fulfilling the gating criteria, the state would first move to “phase one” which would include vulnerable individuals to remain at home and public gatherings will be restricted to 10 people, at a place where social distancing can be in full practice. Employers would still be asked to work remotely for as long as possible and non-essential travel, which is banned right now, would be allowed to a limited extent. Moreover, in the first phase, the youth activities allowed by schools would remain closed along with bars. Gyms are allowed to open along with hospitals resuming the elective surgeries.

The number of people allowed in a social gathering increase to 50 in “Phase 2” when the state has “no evidence of a rebound” and then qualify the gating criteria for the second time. The vulnerable individuals who are more prone to contract the fatal virus would still remain confined to their homes and offices would not be allowed to open their common areas. But schools and youth activities would reopen. Moreover, certain bars would be allowed to operate in this phase with diminishing standing-room occupancy.

After satisfying the gating criteria, yet again, the state would move to “Phase 3” and showing no cases of re-infections of COVID-19. It is in the last when the vulnerable individuals would finally be allowed to “resume public interactions” but are advised to practice social distancing. “Unrestricted Staffing” would also resume in the third phase employers working like they used to before the pandemic rocked the country. Bars will also be allowed to operate with larger capacity and visitors to senior care facilities who will be prohibited in Phase 1, and Phase 2, will be allowed to interact with patients in Phase 3.

