'Our Prayers Are With You': Melania Trump Tells UK PM's Fiancée Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The First lady of the United States Melania Trump had a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds on April 16. Not only did Melania convey her prayers for “speedy recovery” of Johnson who was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus infection, but also pledged for both US and UK to “emerge stronger” from the global health crisis. First Lady’s assurance of US standing with the UK in the battle against the COVID-19 disease also came when the global infections have crossed over 2.1 million.

Talked today w/ @carriesymonds. Our prayers are w/ her & UK PM @BorisJohnson for a speedy & full recovery. The United States & the United Kingdom will get through this difficult period & emerge stronger than before. We stand w/ the UK in the fight against #COVID19. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 16, 2020

After Johnson announced last month of being tested positive of coronavirus infection, he was in self-quarantine. However, due to persisting symptoms, he was then taken to the hospital where he remained admitted for five days. Being the most high-profile case of COVID-19, the news of British PM battling the disease, sent shock waves around the world. Especially, keeping in mind the announcement made by Symonds earlier, when she not only revealed her engagement with Johnson but also announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, as British PM is currently recovering from COVID-19, and has not immediately started working, Symonds took on Twitter last week to declare that she had been feeling symptoms of coronavirus infection. She has constantly been tweeting about precautions for women who are pregnant especially during these times of pandemic. However, according to her social media post, Symonds is now "stronger".

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

