Donald Trump's Social Media Ban Lead To Drop In Online Misinformation, Claim Reports

Online misinformation about election fraud has reportedly gone down by 73 percent after the United States President Donald Trump's suspension from various social media platforms, as per research firm Zignal Labs, a San Fransisco based media intelligence software service company.

The firm has found that conversations about election fraud dropped from 2.5 million mentions to 688,000 mentions across several social media sites within a week of Trump's suspension from Twitter on January 8. It also found that the use of hashtags related to the US Capitol siege dropped immensely whereas mentions of the hashtag #FightforTrump, which was widely used across social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter dropped by 95%, as per The Washington Post reports.

Twitter permanently suspends President Trump

On January 8, Twitter had permanently suspended outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account over repeated violations of its rules, including incitement of violence. The company said that after assessing the tweets in the context of a violent storming of the Capitol, it determined that Trump’s tweets violated the firm’s ‘Glorification of Violence’ policy and constituted immediate removal from the platform. The President had said that millions of those who voted for him would have a “giant voice long into the future and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way. In the following tweet, Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th”.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time as he has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol. However, Trump took no responsibility for the attack but said he wanted "no violence". He also defended his earlier remarks to a pro-Trump protesting crowd at a rally last week by calling it "totally appropriate". Trump took no responsibility for the attack but said he wanted "no violence". He had added, "To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger."

