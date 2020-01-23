Donald Trump Surpasses His Own Record Of Most Tweets In A Single Day As US President

Trump has recently surpassed his own personal record for the most tweets in a single day as President. On Wednesday US President Donald Trump destroyed his previous record of 123 tweets by having tweeted 141 times. Trump had set the previous record on December 12 last year during the House Judiciary Committee session which would see the approval of two articles of impeachment against the president.

The President's favourite social media platform

On Wednesday Trump tweeted and retweeted several posts regarding the US Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats who want to replace him and a lot of other topics. Trump began his day by attending the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland and had according to reports already tweeted 41 times between 6 am-7 am local time.

Most of the posts were essentially retweets of messages and videos and images that were shared by Republican lawmakers and other Trump supporters that were critiquing the Democrats for their impeachment trial that Trump believes to be politically motivated.

There were also several tweets that were aimed at Adam Schiff, a Democrat from the House of Representatives. There was also a retweet of a Dan Scavino tweet that showed the president walking away from a large fire that is supposed to represent the 'deep state' and the conspiracy against him.

Trump's personal record for most tweets in a day stands at 161, these tweets were made on January 2015 before Donald Trump became President and his tweets that day focused on his reality show.

Donald Trump sent 141 tweets today.



None of them wished Melania a happy Wedding Anniversary. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 23, 2020

Recently, Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor recently noticed United States President Donald Trump's tweet about his three-year anniversary in office after which he praised Trump and called him a 'Phenomenal President'. The UFC star also included an emoji of a goat in his tweet which in sports circles means 'greatest of all time'.

