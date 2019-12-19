Donald Trump's Tweet About His Impeachment Prediction Didn't Age Well

After US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18, netizens dug up one of his older tweets saying it didn’t age well. In October, Trump had tweeted a representative map of the United States, painted in red, claiming that the country was with him. The image had a text on it which read, “Try to impeach this.” Social media was quick to quote the tweet to poke fun at Trump after he got impeached on two separate articles.

This proved to be easier. You will forever have the ignominy of being the third President in US history to be impeached. Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/swUTWBvgIS — Nicholas Miller (@nicholasrmiller) December 19, 2019

'There's always one tweet'

A user shared another tweet to contrast what the president had claimed earlier. Ahead of the impeachment, Trump had tweeted, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Netizens said that one should never lay claims on future incidents.

Have no sympathy for the being who is biten by the snake they taunt https://t.co/rY2muoyyMx — ≡l≡v≡nth (@3L3V3NTH) December 17, 2019

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198. Since the majority of members of House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, Trump stands impeached but the proceedings will now move to Senate.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. In the history of the United States, only two presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, have been impeached so far but both got acquitted in the Senate. In 1974, the then President Richard Nixon had faced impeachment proceedings but resigned from the office before any voting could take place.

