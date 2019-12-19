Donald Trump’s Impeachment Takes Internet By Storm, Triggers Mixed Reactions

As Donald Trump became the third US President to be impeached ever in the nation’s history, social media was abuzz with mixed reactions. While many rejoiced the results of the voting in the US House of Representatives, few strongly objected to the whole proceeding.

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled Congress voted on two impeachment articles against Trump. The House voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198. Since the majority of members of House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, Trump stands impeached but the proceedings will now move to Senate.

Read: Democratic-led House Expected To Give Trump Big Win On Trade

Mixed reactions

Social media has been busy discussing the effect of the impeachment on the 2020 presidential elections even if Senate acquits Trump of all the charges. Take a looks at the reactions:

If History is to be our guide, I would imagine Trump is on a phone call today with a foreign leader cueing up his next quid pro quo. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2019

Trump will wear this impeachment like a badge of honour. He will call it proof of persecution by Democrats. And needless to say, the Senate is not going to touch him. — Prathik S Vinod (@prathiksvinod) December 19, 2019

Read: Putin: Trump Impeachment ‘far-fetched,’ Senate Will Acquit

Probably worth highlighting some of yesterday’s lies. Here’s one. @realDonaldTrump has drained the swamp. Omg is that funny. Half his cabinet are lobbyists, his kids are running scams all over the world and his campaign staff is in jail — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 19, 2019

Next time Trump says “do nothing Democrats” tweet this picture of all the bills House Democrats have passed & sent to the Senate but that Mitch McConnell won’t permit any action on at him. It’s more like, do-nothing-but-confirm-judges Republicans. https://t.co/hA8XzKt3TC — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2019

For sane Republicans who loathe Trump, this is the moment. I know you're out there. This is your time to find a voice. You'll never regret speaking up. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 19, 2019

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. In the history of the United States, only three presidents, including Trump, have been impeached till date but the first two got acquitted in the Senate. In 1974, the then President Richard Nixon had faced impeachment proceedings but resigned from the office before any voting could take place.

Read: What's Next For US President Donald Trump After Impeachment?

Read: As Donald Trump Got Impeached, Who Is Currently The President Of US?