Donald Trump’s Impeachment Takes Internet By Storm, Triggers Mixed Reactions

US News

As US President Donald Trump became the third President to be impeached ever in the nation’s history on Dec 18, social media was abuzz with mixed reactions.

Donald Trump

As Donald Trump became the third US President to be impeached ever in the nation’s history, social media was abuzz with mixed reactions. While many rejoiced the results of the voting in the US House of Representatives, few strongly objected to the whole proceeding.

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled Congress voted on two impeachment articles against Trump. The House voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198. Since the majority of members of House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, Trump stands impeached but the proceedings will now move to Senate. 

Mixed reactions

Social media has been busy discussing the effect of the impeachment on the 2020 presidential elections even if Senate acquits Trump of all the charges. Take a looks at the reactions:

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. In the history of the United States, only three presidents, including Trump, have been impeached till date but the first two got acquitted in the Senate. In 1974, the then President Richard Nixon had faced impeachment proceedings but resigned from the office before any voting could take place.

