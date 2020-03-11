The Debate
Elizabeth Warren's Supporters Criticised For Getting Tattoos Similar To Holocaust Number

US News

Elizabeth Warren supporters criticized for getting a tattoo of the code for 'Liberty Green' which looks very similar to the number given to Holocaust prisoners.

Elizabeth Warren supporters criticized

During her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren used the colour 'Liberty Green' that is the same colour as the Statue of Liberty to denote her campaign. After the colour code of 'Liberty Green' was revealed to her followers some supporters decided to get it tattoed. Some netizens have pointed out that this tattoo might resemble the kind that was given to victims of the Holocaust. 

The colour of the Statue of Liberty

Democrat Elizebeth Warrens campaign ended after a dismal performance during Super Tuesday on March 3 but her choice of colour to represent her campaign has greatly stood out. Despite the Presidential bid coming to an end, supporters have attempted to find ways to give tribute to the woman they wanted to become President of the United States.

 

 

Some of her fans decided to pay tribute by tattooing the code for her campaign colour, the code which is used by painters onto themselves. To those that do not support Warren, this tattoo and code seem to resemble the code and number that was assigned to prisoners of Nazi camps during the holocaust. The apparent code for 'Liberty Green' is #b7e4cf.

First Published:
