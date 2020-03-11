Elizabeth Warren's Supporters Criticised For Getting Tattoos Similar To Holocaust Number

During her presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren used the colour 'Liberty Green' that is the same colour as the Statue of Liberty to denote her campaign. After the colour code of 'Liberty Green' was revealed to her followers some supporters decided to get it tattoed. Some netizens have pointed out that this tattoo might resemble the kind that was given to victims of the Holocaust.

Democrat Elizebeth Warrens campaign ended after a dismal performance during Super Tuesday on March 3 but her choice of colour to represent her campaign has greatly stood out. Despite the Presidential bid coming to an end, supporters have attempted to find ways to give tribute to the woman they wanted to become President of the United States.

Got my liberty green turban just in time for Super Tuesday! All in for Elizabeth Warren! pic.twitter.com/KSZ9OJGb2X — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) March 3, 2020

Liberty Green is not a color, it’s more than that, it represents who you are, what you stand for, and who you fight for. pic.twitter.com/Lt36Ys63T9 — two cent trent™️ (@fifty_trent) March 5, 2020

For those wondering, the color code for Liberty Green is #b7e4cf — two cent trent™️ (@fifty_trent) January 9, 2020

Some of her fans decided to pay tribute by tattooing the code for her campaign colour, the code which is used by painters onto themselves. To those that do not support Warren, this tattoo and code seem to resemble the code and number that was assigned to prisoners of Nazi camps during the holocaust. The apparent code for 'Liberty Green' is #b7e4cf.

every day of this primary i am struck anew by how little consideration people have for jews and our history and today’s example doesn’t even involve the jewish candidate! https://t.co/vozrNfZWNN — queen esther (@EstherOnFilm) March 10, 2020

i want to say this in as non-partisan a way as possible, but this is a seriously bad, tone-deaf thing to do and i really hope you will consider what the connotations are to having a series of numbers on your wrist and get this covered up — Gordon Maloney (@gordonmaloney) March 10, 2020

And he's not the only one! Why the wrists? WTH??? pic.twitter.com/DC5DyIx27h — Thelonius Punk🌹❄️🌨️🧣🧤🧥 (@Dorianwallace) March 10, 2020

I’m done with the Warren supporters 🤦‍♂️ — Austin (@ShrineofStearns) March 10, 2020

