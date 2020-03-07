Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

Senator Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey went viral on the internet on March 6 after he swiped someone's burrito. As per the reports, the incident took place on the same day his owner, Warren announced that she would be ending her presidential campaign. Gabrielle Farrell, a press secretary on Warren's campaign shared a six-second video of Bailey grabbing the food on Twitter. She wrote, "Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito".

READ: Dog Reports Himself Missing At Police Station, Cops Say 'he's Welcome Back Anytime'

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

Netizens divisive

The video has managed to garner 161k likes with 23.9k comments. Netizens have left no chance to reply on the post and flooded the post with comments.

READ: Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing A Cute Dog Is Winning Hearts Online | WATCH

Bailey said being a good boy didn’t work, imma show y’all a bad one. https://t.co/hST1pNO5Ya — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 5, 2020

Bailey now has nothing to lose. https://t.co/kEFa9haIx1 — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) March 5, 2020

Bailey deserves that burrito — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 5, 2020

That is clearly Bailey's burrito. — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) March 5, 2020

Starting a GoFundMe to supply Bailey with a lifetime of burritos! — Adrian 'Spicoli' Wapcaplet (@AdrianWapcapIet) March 5, 2020

lol, why're they trying to "save" it? Let the doggo have his victory — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) March 5, 2020

Those are either very brave or very uneducated folks trying to take food AWAY from a golden. What do you think, @TheGoldenRatio4? — Democracy is not a spectator sport (@BRT_Austin) March 6, 2020

Dog reports itself at the police station

In another incident, a dog in Texas surprised the Odessa Police Department when it walked into the precinct and placed his hands on the counter to report himself missing. According to reports, Sergeant Rusty Martin was one of the first officers to meet Chico the German Shepherd mix. The dog had no ID tag on his collar, therefore, the police couldn't find the owner. However, the cops immediately called animal control to check for a microchip, but before they arrived, the dog crept out of the police station unnoticed.

READ: New York Pizza Shop's Dog Adoption Campaign Gets Heartwarming Response

READ: TikTok Video Of Punjabi Mom Bandaging Injured Dog Breaks Internet | Watch