The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

US News

Senator Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey went viral on internet on March 6 after he swiped someone's burrito on the same day its owner ended presidential campaign.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey went viral on the internet on March 6 after he swiped someone's burrito. As per the reports, the incident took place on the same day his owner, Warren announced that she would be ending her presidential campaign. Gabrielle Farrell, a press secretary on Warren's campaign shared a six-second video of Bailey grabbing the food on Twitter. She wrote, "Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito". 

READ: Dog Reports Himself Missing At Police Station, Cops Say 'he's Welcome Back Anytime'

Netizens divisive

The video has managed to garner 161k likes with 23.9k comments. Netizens have left no chance to reply on the post and flooded the post with comments. 

READ: Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing A Cute Dog Is Winning Hearts Online | WATCH

Dog reports itself at the police station

In another incident, a dog in Texas surprised the Odessa Police Department when it walked into the precinct and placed his hands on the counter to report himself missing. According to reports, Sergeant Rusty Martin was one of the first officers to meet Chico the German Shepherd mix. The dog had no ID tag on his collar, therefore, the police couldn't find the owner. However, the cops immediately called animal control to check for a microchip, but before they arrived, the dog crept out of the police station unnoticed.  

READ: New York Pizza Shop's Dog Adoption Campaign Gets Heartwarming Response

READ: TikTok Video Of Punjabi Mom Bandaging Injured Dog Breaks Internet | Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Shiv Sena
SENA LAUDS 100 DAYS OF MVA GOVT
Jonty Rhodes
JONTY RHODES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH SLAM BJP OVER YES BANK
Jammu
JAMMU: 2 SUSPECTED COVID-19 CASES