'Watching On Repeat': Video Of Elizabeth Warren Dancing Takes Internet By Storm

Days after ending the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren helped open 'Saturday Night Live'. A video of Warren dancing with Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, has gone viral on the social media platform. The 10-second-video shared by the official account of SNL has been viewed over two million times and the clip is also doing rounds on the internet.
Elizabeth Warren dancing. pic.twitter.com/vWEuBey7vv— :) (@KSssaki) March 8, 2020
In the video, at first, one can see Warren holding the phone while McKinnon is seen dancing behind. After a few seconds, Warren and McKinnon switch places and Warren can be seen dancing. The video shared on March 8 has also garnered almost three lakh views and several comments. US Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called the video 'legendary'.
ok this is legendary— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020
I love you so much @ewarren pic.twitter.com/7HA7BbjqRW— Ilsa 🩸🦷 (@SolarCycle_25) March 8, 2020
READ: Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito
this wins the internet tonight— Ginny Tonkin 👋 (@GinnyTonkin) March 8, 2020
This helps me cope.— Jerrie (@CerrieJerrie) March 8, 2020
Thank you for everything @ewarren
I appreciate you.
Miss you already @ewarren 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/6WylOuEWkj— Tiffany Drastic (@PDXEleven) March 8, 2020
She would have made the best president. I'm so sad.— **Trump is IMPEACHED** (@DoraRoseRose) March 8, 2020
Me watching this on repeat: pic.twitter.com/3EV4NEQ6Fw— LM_Texas🛹🌎🚀🌮 (@LuisLovesBeto) March 8, 2020
READ: Trump Cites "tremendous Lack Of Talent", Not Sexism For End Of Elizabeth Warren's Campaign
Kate McKinnon not getting to play Warren for the next 8 years is almost as bad Warren not being President— Logan Heard (@loganheard) March 8, 2020
So cute. Now Trump is going to get a second term and thousands will continue to perish without healthcare..— Moses Gosse (@horseytown) March 8, 2020
I will say it again: I love Elizabeth Warren.— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 8, 2020
Not only for her policies, but for her sense of humor and humility.
I can’t wait to see her on the campaign trail for the Democratic ticket.
She brings such a joy to it all. pic.twitter.com/DLMifUZrrV
READ: Democrats Get Emotional As Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race