'Watching On Repeat': Video Of Elizabeth Warren Dancing Takes Internet By Storm

Days after ending the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren helped open 'Saturday Night Live'. A video of Warren dancing with Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, has gone viral on the social media platform. The 10-second-video shared by the official account of SNL has been viewed over two million times and the clip is also doing rounds on the internet.

'Legendary'

In the video, at first, one can see Warren holding the phone while McKinnon is seen dancing behind. After a few seconds, Warren and McKinnon switch places and Warren can be seen dancing. The video shared on March 8 has also garnered almost three lakh views and several comments. US Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called the video 'legendary'.

ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

READ: Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

this wins the internet tonight — Ginny Tonkin 👋 (@GinnyTonkin) March 8, 2020

This helps me cope.



Thank you for everything @ewarren



I appreciate you. — Jerrie (@CerrieJerrie) March 8, 2020

She would have made the best president. I'm so sad. — **Trump is IMPEACHED** (@DoraRoseRose) March 8, 2020

READ: Trump Cites "tremendous Lack Of Talent", Not Sexism For End Of Elizabeth Warren's Campaign

Kate McKinnon not getting to play Warren for the next 8 years is almost as bad Warren not being President — Logan Heard (@loganheard) March 8, 2020

So cute. Now Trump is going to get a second term and thousands will continue to perish without healthcare.. — Moses Gosse (@horseytown) March 8, 2020

I will say it again: I love Elizabeth Warren.



Not only for her policies, but for her sense of humor and humility.



I can’t wait to see her on the campaign trail for the Democratic ticket.



She brings such a joy to it all. pic.twitter.com/DLMifUZrrV — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 8, 2020

READ: Democrats Get Emotional As Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

READ: Elizabeth Warren Votes In Cambridge, Massachusetts