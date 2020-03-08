The Debate
'Watching On Repeat': Video Of Elizabeth Warren Dancing Takes Internet By Storm

US News

A video of Warren dancing with McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, has gone viral on the social media platform, netizens are watching it on repeat.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Watching on repeat

Days after ending the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren helped open 'Saturday Night Live'. A video of Warren dancing with Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, has gone viral on the social media platform. The 10-second-video shared by the official account of SNL has been viewed over two million times and the clip is also doing rounds on the internet.  

'Legendary'

In the video, at first, one can see Warren holding the phone while McKinnon is seen dancing behind. After a few seconds, Warren and McKinnon switch places and Warren can be seen dancing. The video shared on March 8 has also garnered almost three lakh views and several comments. US Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called the video 'legendary'. 

