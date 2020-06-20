Elon Musk Announces Postponement Of Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on June 20 that the company’s annual shareholder meeting will have to be postponed because of restrictions on large gatherings due to the pandemic. The tech entrepreneur was suggesting people visit The Petersen Auto Museum to see Cybertruck along with some of the world’s most talked-about vehicles when he was asked whether Cybertruck will be present at the shareholder meeting.

Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

In November 2019, Musk unveiled the much-hyped electric pickup truck or the Cybertruck at an event in Los Angeles. Tesla revealed the base version of the Cybertruck starting at $39, 900 with a range of 250 miles and tow capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version that will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds.

The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49, 900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With 300 miles range, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds. The top model of the variant is a Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and range of 500 miles. It will hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and cost $69,900.

Flexibility on configuration end date

The Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022 and a self-driving feature will cost $7,000 additionally. In his 25-minutes presentation, Musk talked about the importance of entering into pickup segment and said, “We need something different. We need sustainable energy now”.

One can order a Cybertruck by paying $100 which is fully refundable. Customers will be able to complete the configuration as production nears in late 2021 and in case of cancellation of pre-order before delivery pre-order payment will be fully refunded. “Until your final configuration is matched to a vehicle, you may make changes to your Vehicle Configuration,” said the company.

(Image: AP)