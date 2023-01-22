Elon Musk Hopes For ‘no Permanent Damage’ After 2nd COVID Booster Dose That ‘crushed’ Him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to social media on Friday to share the unpleasant ordeal he went through after he got inoculated with the second COVID-19 booster. Penning down his experience on Twitter, Musk revealed that he felt like he was “dying” due to some “major side effects” brought upon by the shot.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno,” he tweeted. “I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly. First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me,” he elucidated.

The billionaire also revealed that a cousin of his who had optimal health also experienced severe side effects due to the vaccine and ended up suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation that hinders the heart’s ability to pump blood. "And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital,” Musk wrote.

He also clarified that he didn’t have much say in getting the second booster jab as it was mandatory in order for him to visit a Tesla facility in the German capital of Berlin. "Was required to visit Tesla Giga Berlin. Not my choice," he said. Musk recalled his vaccine experience in response to a user who reposted a Rasmussen Reports story that about 12 million people who received the dose complained of “major side effects,” refuting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) claim that the side effects are “rare."

What does the CDC say about the side effects?

"These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)," the CDC says on its official website.

"CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” it adds.