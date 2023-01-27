Elon Musk Meets With Rep And Dem House Leaders To Ensure Twitter Is ‘fair To Both Parties'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the US Capitol on Thursday as the latter celebrated his 58th birthday. According to a tweet by Musk, the meeting was held in order to discuss and ensure “that this platform [Twitter] is fair to both parties.”

McCarthy remained tight-lipped about the meeting and refused to comment on it. He told reporters that Musk had merely come to “wish me happy birthday. We’ve been friends for years,” according to CNN. However, the meeting did not intend to have Jeffries, and was only a coincidence as the Democrat was in the middle of receiving a law enforcement briefing with the House speaker when Musk walked in.

The briefing was about the preparations that need to be made in case protests ensue following the upcoming release of a video about the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month. On Thursday, Musk managed to interact with McCarthy and Jeffries right before the latter was about to leave. After he left, the Twitter CEO and the House Speaker chatted, until McCarthy left for a task, as per a source.

What could be the reason behind Musk's meeting with McCarthy and Jeffries?

The meeting between the trio comes right before the House Oversight Committee’s plans to conduct a hearing next month about how Twitter handled an explosive story by The Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. Back then, the social networking platform had prohibited the sharing and distribution of articles about Hunter Biden’s controversies as the 2020 presidential elections approached with now-President Joe Biden contesting. Twitter had said that the articles were a violation of its “hacked materials” policy.

Musk’s meeting with the Republican and Democrat also comes as former US President Donald Trump makes his intentions known to his inner circle about wanting to return to Twitter after the expiration of a “social media exclusivity term” with Truth Social, his own platform.