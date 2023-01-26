Elon Musk Makes Bizarre, Irreversible Change To His Display Name On Twitter; Check It Out

Twitter’s CEO no longer goes by his former name Elon Musk, at least on the social media platform. On Thursday, the billionaire admitted to committing a blunder in which he accidentally changed his profile’s name to ‘Mr. Tweet’. After realising that there was no going back, Musk took to the platform and wrote, "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back," a reference to one of the changes he made at Twitter which restricts a person from changing their display name again.

Musk’s tweet has garnered over 402,000 views and more than 5,900 comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, “That's a good name.”

“Elon you should sue Twitter,” another user quipped. One user wrote, “#MrTweet is destined to go down in history as the greatest name to have graced the entire platform of @Twitter.”

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Twitter feature restricts ability to change display name

The display name feature on Twitter has gone through multiple changes since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social networking company in October last year. While he vowed to make the platform more lenient and free-speech-centered, he quickly realised that dangerous impersonations of accounts, including his, were on the rise.

Soon after, he banned parody accounts while also stopping users from changing their display names. Musk said in a tweet that "any name change at all will cause temporary loss of a verified checkmark.”

However, he later reversed the decision. Meanwhile, Musk is currently embroiled in a lawsuit involving his automotive company Tesla over an allegation by shareholders that he misled them via a 2018 tweet that said that funding had been “secured” for the company to go private.

Last week, Musk argued at a San Francisco federal courtroom, “Just be I tweet something doesn’t mean people believe it.” He also talked about his love and devotion to the company. “The sheer pain it took to make Tesla successful in 2017-2019 was unbearable for me and many others. I didn’t sleep in the factory because I wanted to, I slept because I had to,” he said.