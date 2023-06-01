Elon Musk Pushes For Stronger US-China Ties; Describes Nations As 'conjoined Twins'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicked off his unexpected visit to China in over three years by batting for stronger US-China diplomatic ties. On Tuesday, the billionaire referred to the two nations as "conjoined twins" that are "intertwined" due to their similar interests, despite the relations between Washington and Beijing being more strained than ever before.

“The interests of the United States and China are intertwined like conjoined twins,” Musk said, The Independent reported citing the Chinese foreign ministry. He also emphasised that the ties between the two nations were not a game of zero-sum in which only one can emerge as a winner.

Musk touched down in Beijing on May 30 with the goal of Tesla's expansion in mind. His itinerary ranged from meeting Chinese ministries and holding talks on the electric vehicle industry. Furthermore, he met China’s foreign, commerce, and industry ministers and had a meal with Zeng Yuqun, the chairman of battery supplier CATL.

What did Musk discuss with Chinese leaders?

While details of his meeting with Chinese officials have not been revealed, the industry ministry vaguely noted that Musk and minister Jin Zhuanglong “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles," given the fact that China is home to Tesla's first foreign factory.

Musk's visit, the first in over three years, comes at a time when the partnership between the US and China stands at an all-time low. Nonetheless, the business magnate's tour won plaudits from several Chinese social media users. “He’s a global idol,” wrote one, as another added, “Elon Musk is just great, if only China could have someone like Elon Musk."