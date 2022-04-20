Elon Musk, World's Richest Man Claims He's Homeless; Admits To Staying With Friends

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is currently the richest person in the world, has now revealed that he does not own a house. Musk, who had earlier made a tweet claiming to sell his house, said that he now used his friend’s ‘spare bedrooms’ as he is homeless. The billionaire, who recently tried to buy out the micro-blogging platform Twitter, claimed that he doesn’t ‘splurge wealth for personal consumption'.

Musk was speaking in an interview with the head of TED, Chris Anderson, when he revealed that he stays at his friends’ houses. The Tesla CEO said that he uses his friends’ spare room when he is around San Francisco’s Bay Area, where the Tesla headquarters is located.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” the 50-year-old billionaire said, as cited by the New York Post. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms,” he added. Further emphasising the point, Musk said that he was not spending ‘billions of dollars a year in personal consumption’.

The Space X founder who recently announced a sales pitch for his company’s Mars trip said, “For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case.” Musk said that planes were the only thing that he splurged his money on, as it offers him more time to work. Earlier last year, the Telsa founder had made a tweet that he used a $50,000 worth rental from SpaceX as his primary residence. In May 2020, Musk famously tweeted that he was selling almost all physical possessions and he wouldn’t be owning any houses. It is interesting to note that Musk recently made a $43 billion bid for the takeover of Twitter.

Elon Musk shares sales pitch for Mars trip

Almost anyone can go to Mars given they save up enough to afford a trip, says SpaceX CEO. In an hour-long conversation with the head of TED conferences Chris Anderson, Musk revealed the approximate cost one would have to pay to reach the red planet along with the life-threatening risks humans would face initially on the red planet. He also assured that he is working to make the trip affordable 'to anyone who wants to go'.

During the intense conversation, Musk emphasised that Mars would not be luxurious in the beginning. The billionaire added that the sales pitch for going to Mars is "it's dangerous, its cramped. You might not make it back while reiterating his thoughts about humanity's initial days on Mars saying that some astronauts might even die. During the interview, Anderson confirmed that SpaceX has plans to launch thousands of Starships, with about 100 people in each, every two years in the 2030s.

Image: AP