Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Nickname Of Their Newborn Son

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes were recently blessed with a newborn baby. The couple shocked the entire world when they decided to name their son X AE A-12 and later changed it with the roman numerals to make it X AE A-Xii. The Canadian singer in an interview with with a news agency revealed that she calls her son 'Little X' giving away the nickname to all the curious people who wanted to know what does the couple calls their baby at home.

As per reports, Musk and Grimes decided to tweak their son's name because the California law only allows the 26 alphabets to be used in a name. The law states that all names must be written: "using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language" but apostrophes and dashes can be included. This was revealed when a follower on Instagram asked, "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?". Grimes replied to her fan with, "X AE A-Xii" and also added that "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

What Elon Musk is up to?

Meanwhile, X AE A-Xii's father Elon Musk is enjoying his recent success with the successful launch of the Crew Dragon on May 30. Musk was so full of emotions after the successful launch that he was finding it hard to talk during a press conference post-take-off. The test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States after nine long years.

