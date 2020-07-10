Elon Musk Teases 'progress Update' For Neuralink Machine-human Interface Company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 9 announced that Neuralink, the company he founded in 2016 to develop ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers, will provide a progress update on August 28. Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) hold promise for the restoration of sensory and motor function and the treatment of neurological disorders. Elon Musk in a series of tweets on Thursday said that Neuralink's mission statement will provide progress updates late next month.

If you can’t beat em, join em

Neuralink mission statement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2020

Progress update August 28 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2020

Neuralink Corporation, founded by Elon Musk and is currently headed by CEO Jared Birchall is headquartered in San Fransisco and is the first of its kind company that is developing implantable brain-machine interfaces. The company was first publicly reported in 2017 and in 2019 it reported having successfully performed tests of its technology on mice and apes. According to reports, the company received $100 million in funding by Elon Musk and is currently run by some of the most advanced neuroscientists from various universities.

Great year for Musk

Meanwhile. Elon Musk's Tesla became the most valuable carmaker in the world after it delivered more than 90,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020. Tesla’s market capitalisation reportedly jumped to some $224 billion and it raced ahead of Toyota to become the richest auto firm in the world. Elon Musk is having a great year as his other company Space X recently became the first private company in the world to launch astronauts into space and also helped the United States to send its first astronauts to space from its soil for the first time in nine years.

