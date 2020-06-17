Elon Musk's Colouring Book Features His ‘weird And Wacky’ Tweets

While Elon Musk is ‘always crazy on Twitter’, a visual artist Salina Gomez created a colouring book featuring ‘illuminated tweets’ of the SpaceX CEO. Gomez, who is also known as Ill Ink, filled her artistic book with Musk’s tweets from July 2016 through May 2020 and also with his ‘landmark achievements’ over the last four years. The ‘historical and playful’ collection of the SpaceX founder is available on Gomez’s Kickstarter page.

According to the crowdfunding page, Gomez said that she started creating the illustration with Musk’s 2016 tweet wherein he stated that he was competing his ‘master plan’. While explaining how she started, Gomez also said that the Musk’s Twitter feed brought her a lot of joy. The visual artists also said that her ‘launch project’ is suitable for middle-grade kids, teens and adults.

‘Light-hearted’ colouring book

Gomez, on her Kickstarter page, wrote, “I decided to take on the role of a gonzo editorial cartoonist reading the Musk Twitter Headlines, subjectively interpreting them in a whimsical, positive manner, all the while immersing myself in the Twitterverse experience”.

She added, “I'd been fascinated with illuminated manuscripts since learning about them in art school and had been wanting a good reason to incorporate something of their style or effect, into a project”.

While some of Musk’s tweet landed him in legal trouble, Gomez, however, focused on the ‘weird and wacky’ tweets. She said that there were a few funny tweets that she chose to draw along the way. She even added that she wanted her colouring book to be ‘light-hearted’. While giving the example of Musk’s “Jupiter is big” tweet, Gomez said that one of her illustrations is literally just a huge drawing of Jupiter.

