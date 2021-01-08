'Emergency Of Highest Magnitude': US House Speaker Pushes Cabinet To Evoke 25th Amendment

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 7 pushed for evoking the 25th Amendment against the President of the United States Donald Trump. Pelosi weighed in for a Democratic effort to impeach the 45th, saying that the “dangerous person should not continue in office.” She called on the US Vice President Mike Pence to initiate Trump’s removal, calling the Republican leader a seditious threat to the country and his dismissal more integral than ever to uphold American democracy and fair electoral transition. “This is (an) emergency of the highest magnitude," US House Speaker asserted.

At a presser, the US House Speaker made the extraordinary statement, saying that she wouldn’t “trust” the US president during his last two weeks of the presidency after the pro-MAGA, Trump-inspired unruly mob stormed the Capitol building in a failed attempt at ‘coup’. She pressurized the cabinet for the effort to oust Trump, either by invoking the 25th Amendment procedure of the constitution or the impeachment process for the second time. “This is urgent, this is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol Hill conference.

Read our full statement here: https://t.co/DNe7ZE3Gww — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

Read: Italians Slam 'unacceptable' Violence In US Capitol

Read: 'Fabrication Of Democracy': Iraqis React To US Violence

Pelosi denounces 'armed insurrection'

Pelosi reiterated, “Yesterday the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” adding that if Vice President Pence did not take action, the Democrats will create a commission, suspending the next week’s planned recess and bringing the House back into session to initiate the unprecedented step of impeaching the sitting president of the US. “While there are only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America,” said Pelosi. Meanwhile, House Majority Whip Democrat Jim Clyburn said "there is time for impeachment which seems appropriate.”

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

The President’s dangerous acts necessitate his immediate removal from office. We look forward to hearing from the Vice President as soon as possible and to receiving a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and to Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

“This is urgent,” the San Francisco Democrat said at a news conference. The US House Speaker, indirectly, hinted at the US president to assume the “best route” to take an exit by means of self-action instead of one provoked or established by law such as a cabinet. Adding that she was “prepared to move quickly” in the House, Pelosi asked Pence to clarify whether he was willing to act or not. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment Thursday, saying that US Congress must invoke impeachment charges against Trump so he cannot run an office for Presidency again.

Read: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says US Capitol Violence 'unacceptable'

Read: 'Simpsons' Predicted US Capitol Hill Siege, Twitterati Share Clips As Proof