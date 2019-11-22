Eric Trump Uses Father's Impeachment Hearing To Promote His Wine

The United States President Donald Trump’s second son promoted family’s wine business while reacting to the testimony against his father at impeachment hearings. Eric Trump took to Twitter to call it ‘a perfect day for a nice bottle’ of 2016 vintage Trump Meritage Monticello red. “These people are - insane,” tweeted Eric along with a picture of the wine and plugged in the Twitter account of Trump winery.

It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane.... @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019

'Quid pro quo' testimony

Eric’s tweet was an apparent response to the events that unfolded on November 20 during the impeachment hearings. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, in his testimony against Donald Trump, declared that the President and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought a ‘quid pro quo’ with Ukraine.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’” Sondland asked. “As I testified previously with regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Pressurising Ukraine

Trump administration is accused of withholding $400m (£309.7m) in military aid, approved by Congress and the Pentagon, to Ukraine and pressurising the country to launch an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Sondland, in his damning testimony, established a connection between Trump administration and investigations into Burisma holdings, saying Giuliani had conveyed to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and others that Trump wanted a public statement from President Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election.

“We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and the White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements,” said Sondland.

Netizens react to Eric's tweet

Social media ridiculed Eric’s tweet about the wine calling it “cheap” and asked if it was a parody account. “I disagree. The people who drink trump wine are not insane. They just have very bad taste in wine,” replied a user. “Bless your heart, Eric. It will be healthy for you to finally see that your father has made horrific choices that actually do have horrific consequences. Life has lessons that come at any age. Being broke will be a learning curve for you like no other,” wrote another user.

