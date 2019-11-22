Donald Trump Slams Iran Over Internet Shutdown Amid Protests

United States President lambasted Iran for shutting down internet services amid protests against fuel price hike that reportedly led to the death of more than 100 people. Trump took to Twitter calling Iran ‘unstable’ and accused the government that they want zero transparency about the violence. Since then, the internet services have been partially restored in the country.

Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

....They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Protests and deaths

On November 15, the Iranian government announced a fuel price hike that forced people to hold demonstrations against it and called for a radical overhaul of the political system. Human rights organisation Amnesty International claimed that at least 106 people were killed across 21 cities and said that the original death toll may be much higher.

“The authorities must end this brutal and deadly crackdown immediately and show respect for human life,” said Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“The frequency and persistence of lethal force used against peaceful protesters in these and previous mass protests, as well as the systematic impunity for security forces who kill protesters, raise serious fears that the intentional lethal use of firearms to crush protests has become a matter of state policy," he added.

Tough stance against Iran

In recent times, the United States has taken several decisions to bring more sanctions on Iran for alleged breach of nuclear deal violations. After Iran announced the resumption of enrichment activities in an underground lab in Fordow, the US declared that it will lift sanction waivers for the nuclear plant at the site. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking at a news conference, said that the right amount of uranium enrichment for the world's largest state sponsor of terror is zero.

