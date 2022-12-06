Ex-NSA Bolton May Launch 2024 US Presidential Bid To Stop Trump After Constitution Remarks

Former United States National Security Adviser (NSA) and Republican Party stalwart John Bolton hinted that he may launch a presidential bid to join the race to reach the White House in 2024. Speaking with American news outlet NBC, Bolton said he would “absolutely” consider getting into the 2024 race. The 74-year-old former United States Ambassador to the United Nations has long since been involved in the country’s foreign policy-making process and has taken a tough stance on Trump’s outlook towards the US constitution.

“I’d like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates,” Bolton said on NBC while calling for clear communication from other Republicans that they will not be running for the presidential election. “If I don’t see that, then I’m going to seriously consider getting in,” he added. So far, the only Republican party member to declare their candidacy has been Donald Trump.

Trump vs Constitution

As he has repeatedly claimed over the past two years, former President Donald Trump last week again reiterated that the 2020 US Presidential elections were ‘stolen’. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” said Trump. Bolton called the statement “disqualifying” and “un-American”.

“Donald Trump, if he were to take the oath of office again, God forbid, would either be lying about preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, or maybe he wouldn’t say it at all. You can’t have this kind of approach. It’s not something one can disagree with. This is foundational to the republic,” Bolton told NBC. He further emphasised that every Republican and prospective candidate should repudiate Trump’s remarks about the constitution. Nearly all Republican voters agree that Trump is not more important than the constitution, remarked Bolton. “To be a presidential candidate, you can’t simply say ‘I support the constitution’, you have to say ‘I would oppose people who would undercut it’,” he added while calling Trump's statement “disqualifying.”

Bolton, a Republican Presidential candidate?

Addressing his possible entry into the 2024 US Presidential race, Bolton said his potential campaign will focus on challenging Trump’s approach to national security. He also added that the 2024 presidential race will be very competitive and that he would announce his decision for a possible run “earlier than some would think”. Bolton challenged Republicans to disagree with Trump’s ‘un-American’ remarks.

Bolton, having served under the Trump administration as NSA from March 2018 to September 2019, was ousted from the position after clashing with the former President. Bolton has also held important positions under the Ronald Raegan and George W. Bush administrations and has been clinical in contributing to the country’s foreign policy.