Ex-US President Trump Intends To Assert Executive Privilege In January 6 House Probe

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 7 October, indicated that he will try to assert executive privilege to prevent a House committee investigating January 6 insurrection from getting information from certain witnesses. According to CNN, in a letter, Trump has directed a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee and informed them of his plan to defend executive privilege. The former US President sent the letter to his former adviser Dan Scavino, his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

The House Committee subpoenaed documents and testimony from the four Trump administration alumni. Scavino, Meadows, Bannon and Patel were ordered to turn over documents related to January 6 and to sit for interviews with investigators next week. However, Trump's lawyer sent the letters to the subpoena targets and told them not to comply with the probe.

The letter reportedly stated that the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges. It said that Trump is prepared to defend the fundamental privileges in court. It then also directed the four former Trump aides to hold back any documents about his White House work and to refuse to testify about his official duties.

Now, it is up to each witness to decide whether to follow Trump’s direction. If they are, however, convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, they could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Notably, investigating the January 6 horrifying attack, which resulted in injuries to over 150 people, is a key priority for Congressional Democrats.

Capitol riots

Earlier this year, the entire world was taken aback to witness shocking scenes emerging from the United States when pro-Trump protesters stormed one of the most protected federal buildings to hinder the Congress proceedings. The insurrection at Capitol Hill took place right after Trump, in his speech, floated unproven claims of ‘election fraud’. The former President was even impeached for his actions in connection to the January 6 riot that was led by his supporters and immediately claimed the lives of at least five people including that of a security officer.

(Image: AP)

