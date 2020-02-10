The Debate
Facebook, Twitter Reject Nancy Pelosi's Plea To Remove Trump's Video

US News

Both Facebook and Twitter have denied House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to remove an edited video posted by Donald Trump.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Facebook

Both Facebook and Twitter have denied House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to remove an edited video posted by US President Donald Trump. The video which took the internet by storm showed Pelosi repeatedly tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech as he honoured audience members and showed a military family reuniting. Watch the video here:

Read: Nancy Pelosi Defends Tearing Up Trump's Speech, Says 'I Don't Need A Lesson On Dignity'

'Deliberately designed to mislead'

The video left many of Pelosi’s supporters and Democrats raged. Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill took to Twitter to express his views on the entire incident.

Read: Video Of Pelosi Brings Renewed Attention To 'cheapfakes'

Meanwhile, both the tech giants have rejected Pelosi's plea after stating that the doctored video did not violate any policy especially when she had actually torn the US President's speech after his address. The fact of the matter is that Pelosi did tear the pages of her copy of the speech but only after it was finished, and not throughout the address as the video depicts.

Read: Schumer Wants To Protect Whistleblowers Amid Trump Payback

Read: Impeachment Done, Pelosi Unburdens Herself About Trump

Published:
