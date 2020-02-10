Facebook, Twitter Reject Nancy Pelosi's Plea To Remove Trump's Video

Both Facebook and Twitter have denied House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to remove an edited video posted by US President Donald Trump. The video which took the internet by storm showed Pelosi repeatedly tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech as he honoured audience members and showed a military family reuniting. Watch the video here:

'Deliberately designed to mislead'

The video left many of Pelosi’s supporters and Democrats raged. Pelosi’s chief of staff, Drew Hammill took to Twitter to express his views on the entire incident.

The American people know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it is a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, sources of news for millions, do the same. https://t.co/OatHIOamsD — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

Her own words were she couldn't find ANY TRUTH in the speech so she tore it up. Emphasizing THE TRUTH and emphasizing HER TEARING IT UP is creative and makes a point..the exact same reason she tore it in the first place, TO MAKE A POINT. #TakeASeat — Sassy (@sassylassee) February 8, 2020

I rarely comment on this stuff and I hate this rhetoric as much as the next person but come on. This is dramatization, not falsification. The big mistake was stooping to Trump's level and tearing up the speech like that. SMH be better and focus on the real problems. — Wes Fuller (@OneFuller) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, both the tech giants have rejected Pelosi's plea after stating that the doctored video did not violate any policy especially when she had actually torn the US President's speech after his address. The fact of the matter is that Pelosi did tear the pages of her copy of the speech but only after it was finished, and not throughout the address as the video depicts.

