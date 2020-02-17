Father Listens To Son's Heartbeat A Year After His Death In Organ Recipient

In an emotional encounter that took place in the United States, a father was able to listen to the heartbeat of his son who died in a road accident 15 months ago. Jordan Spahn lost his 21-year-old son Matthew in a road accident in 2018 following which the heart, skin, and tissue went to save multiple lives. Among the recipients, was a 54-year-old Kristi Richard Russ who received Matthew's heart after a successful transplant.

Read: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Racket In Transport Department, Seizes Cash Worth Rs 1.20 Cr

Heartwarming

Jordan and Kristi met after the transplant and the father was able to listen to his son's heartbeat for one last time. The emotional incident was shared by a Facebook user named Summer MJ Mossbarger, who wrote Jordan and she was able to meet Kristi and also urged people to donate their organs. Mossbarger also wrote that Matthew saved five lives with seven organs and countless others with skin and tissue.

Read: UK Transport Secretary Expresses 'disappointment' Over Blocking Of Jamaica Deportations

According to reports, Matthew was hit by a vehicle while walking home and lost his life after battling for 10 days in a hospital. The photos shared by Summer Mossbarger show Jordan listening to his son's heartbeat by holding stethoscopes. As per reports, Kristi was not aware of the donor for one year but was immensely grateful after the revelation. She said that Jordan can listen to his son's heartbeat anytime he wants and she would be readily available. Jordan while talking to the media said that he was happy that his son's heart continues to beat.

Read: Liver Rushed For Transplant On Mumbai Suburban Train Covering 31-km Distance In 38 Minutes. Details Inside

Read: Kerala: Students Open Eatery To Raise Funds For Kidney Transplant Of Classmate's Sister

Summer Mossbarger, the Facebook user who shared the pictures from the heartwarming meeting is currently engaged to Jordan. Mossbarger also urged people to become an organ donor and save lives by just one decision. Mossbarger and Jordan are living in Texas' Brenham region.

Read: Odisha Cricketer Passes Away At 18 After Heart Attack While Playing College Cricket Match