After Attack On Gurudwara, Sikh Youth Killed In Pakistan's Peshawar

A Sikh journalist's brother was shot dead by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar, exposing the neighbour's treatment towards its minorities. The body of 25-year-old Ravinder Singh was found in the area of Chamkani police station on Sunday, who was in the city for a short while to shop for his wedding. This case of cold-blooded murder in Pakistan, only adds on to the multiple cases of forced conversions of Hindu and Christian women in the country. Even a report filed by the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) had stated back in December that religious freedom is affected and deteriorated under Imran Khan's government in Pakistan.

The brother of the victim, speaking to the media said, "Cases are shunned here. Speaking of minorities, we are just a few left. Minorities are the beauty of a nation. Thousands of rupees in funds come in the country to safeguard us, be it Sikh, Christians or Hindus. Today I have to pick my brother's body. Till the time the government of Pakistan does not bring the killers of my brother in front of me, I will not sit peacefully. The truth is that we always have to pick up dead bodies. Funds come in our name, but it is eaten away."

The incident comes after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. To make a case for CAA over attack on Sikhs, the BJP on Saturday said the incident justifies amendments made to the Citizenship Act to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries and stressed the need for its immediate implementation.

BJP on Pak minorities

Addressing a press conference with BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi claimed there have been consistent acts of violence on religious places in Pakistan and minorities have been subjected to threats of "civil conversions", rapes and violence for decades.

"Persecution continues unabated since the creation of Pakistan, resulting in the forced migration of such persecuted minorities into India. This not only justifies the necessity of an act like the CAA but also stresses on the need for its immediate implementation. Pakistan now proves that CAA is right and timely," Lekhi said.

Nankana Sahib is the holiest shrine for Sikhs across the globe as Guru Nanak Dev was born there, the MP said, adding attacks on the shrine were equivalent to someone attacking Kaaba or Jerusalem. On Sunday, in the national capital Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and CM Arvind Kejriwal over the attack in Pakistan.

He said, "The opposition is saying that the citizenship of minorities will be taken away, I want to assure you that citizenship cannot be taken away because of CAA because in the law there is no such provision. They are asking that where are the minorities in Pakistan tortured? Kejriwal Ji, Rahul Ji, Sonia Ji, open your eyes and see that a day before in the holy place of Nankana Sahib was attacked and attempts were made to terrorize our Sikh brothers. "This is an answer to all those who are opposing the CAA. The opposition is spreading lies. These people have got habitual to opposing everything, a habit of indulging in vote-bank politics," he added.

