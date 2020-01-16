In A Rare Video, 5 Mountain Lions Spotted Roaming Together In California

A rare video is circulating online after a group of five mountain lions were spotted together in California's Amador County. The footage was captured in a security camera of a home that was later acquired by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). According to Peter Tira of CDFW, the sighting is being dubbed as rare because mountain lions are solitary animals and the only time more than one lion can be seen together is during mating season or when the mother is raising her cubs. January is not the mating season for them, so the glimpse of five lions together is rare and extraordinary.

A rare sighting

Tira while speaking to the international media said that even when the mother is raising its cubs, not more than three lions can be seen roaming together. And the lions spotted in the camera could be two different age classes, some maybe 2-year-old. Usually, a mother and a cub separate after a year and don't live together in the same territory, Tira added. According to Tira, mountain lions usually don't tolerate other lions in their territories and the sighting of five of them together is a rare view for everyone, not just in the county but across the world.

Tira further added that it's kind of nice that in a state of 40 million people, lions can roam around safely. Tira said that people should not worry about the lions as they themselves try to avoid humans and they are very good at it, that is why you see them at night. It is the livestock and pets that people should worry about. Mountain lions usually eat deer, however, they can target pets and other animals sometimes. The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento on January 9 and it was captured by Chris Bruetsch's door camera.

In another incident that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra, a leopard entered a private compound and attacked a dog that was lying on the doorsteps. The video of the incident was also captured on a security camera and was widely shared on the internet. In October this year, a leopard attacked a dog outside the main door of a house in Shimla. The incident was also captured on camera but unfortunately, the dog couldn't survive as the wild animal took it away after killing it.

