US Capitol Siege: More Arrests Made As Videos Reveal Details

American law enforcers on January 9, arrested more people involved in the Capitol siege that jolted the US earlier this week, as more videos provided details of the event. Amongst those detained was the man who was pictured pilfering House Speaker’s lectern and another who was spotted donning a painted face and an ornate costume. The “attempted Coup” as termed by New York Governor has led to the death of five people and arrests of over 50 Trump supporters.

According to a report by Associated Press, one bloodied officer was crushed in the doorway, which forced lawmakers to go into hiding and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to safety. Another officer tumbled into railing into the crowd after being body-slammed from behind. In addendum to police personnel, people from the media were harassed and shoved into the walls.

New Detentions

One of the men arrested was Jacob Anthony Chansley, who has stormed the Capitol complex with a painted face and wearing a rather ornate costume that included a horned fur hat. He has been charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chantilly will now stay in detention in Arizona pending a trial.

Another man Adam Johnson, who was photographed making off with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the chaos was arrested on January 8 on a federal warrant. He is currently being held bail in Pinellas County, Florida. It is yet not clear if h has an attorney.

The Capitol building was locked down and police moved in with guns drawn as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations on January 6. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours. As per the latest inputs, four people lost their lives.

The unrest erupted as a joint session of Congress had convened to certify Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump. But, in anticipation of that occurring, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators massed outside the Capitol. The mob was eventually cleared out of the building and Congress moved to resume certification. Biden stopped short of accusing Trump of treason but said what happened "borders on sedition."

Image: AP