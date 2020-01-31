First Case Of Direct Transmission Of Deadly Coronavirus Confirmed In US

The first case of human transmission of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States on Thursday. The latest case takes the total tally to six in the USA. The Coronavirus has spread to multiple countries and has been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

READ: WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A Global Health Emergency

First case of direct transmission

The other five US cases were of travellers who developed respiratory illness after returning from China. The latest case is of a husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from Wuhan. Officials said that the man began feeling sick on Tuesday and was put in isolation that day. On wednesday night, tests confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

Multiple airlines across the world have cut off their service to China. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin issued the decree on Thursday, ordering the 2,600-mile land border with China closed starting on Friday. It had been de facto closed because of the Lunar New Year holiday, but Russian authorities said the closure would be extended until March 1.

READ: Five More Persons Admitted To RML Hospital For Possible Exposure To Novel Coronavirus

In India, one case of the virus has been reported. A student in Kerala, studying at Wuhan University, has been tested positive of deadly virus.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Even before the case was detected, we were doing our best. If there is a positive case, we will treat them. I have been informed about one positive case and I will go to the office and find about it. The whole govt is doing its best to ensure no case comes positive."

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that 20 samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient who is a student studying at Wuhan University had returned from China after the outbreak and was tested positive. She is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. The state health minister further said that the patient is currently stable.

READ: First Case Of Coronavirus In India Confirmed In Kerala; Patient A Wuhan Student; Isolated

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed at least 170 lives with more than 7,700 cases reported in China. India has been continuously monitoring the situation in China and the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed the preparedness against novel Coronavirus including an evacuation plan.

Screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports and the ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening.

READ: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In India; Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Issues Response

(Image credits: AP)