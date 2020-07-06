Florida DOH Confirms Presence Of Rare Brain-eating Amoeba, One Person Infected

The Florida health department has announced a case of brain-eating amoeba saying that one person in Hillsborough County has contracted the bacteria-eating microorganism. The amoeba can cause infection to the brain and is usually fatal, however in this case the department of health has not revealed the condition of the patient. According to the Florida health department, the person has contracted Naegleria fowleri, which is a microscopic single-celled living amoeba and can cause a rare infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) that destroys brain tissue leading to death.

'Infections can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes PAM. Infections usually occur when temperatures increase for a prolonged period of time, which results in higher water temperatures and lower water levels. The peak season for this amoeba is July, August, and September. Naegleria fowleri is found in many warm freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers in the United States, but is more common in southern states. The low number of infections makes it difficult to know why a few people have been infected compared to the millions of other people that used the same or similar waters across the US," Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

Recommended precautions

According to Florida DOH, there are only 37 reported cases with exposures in the state since 1962. The health department has warned people who frequently swim and dive in local lakes, rivers, and ponds during warm temperatures. The DOH has said that adverse health effects on people can be prevented by avoiding nasal contacts with these water bodies and the amoeba enters through the nose. The health department has also recommended the use of nose clips while taking part in water-related activities and the use of boiled water when using neti pots to rinse sinuses of cold/allergy-related congestion.

