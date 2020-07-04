Florida Beaches Closed For 4th Of July: Know What's Open & Closed For The Weekend

Fourth of July marks the Independence Day of USA. Normally on this day, most of the Floridians visit the beaches of Florida. However, this year they won't have this privilege as most of the Florida beaches will remain closed to avoid a spike in the coronavirus cases. Check out which Florida beaches are closed for the Fourth of July.

Florida beaches closed for 4th of July

According to the latest information, as of Thursday, the state registered 1,59,000 cases and 3,550 deaths since the pandemic began. In the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state had closed some beaches during the holiday weekend of the Fourth of July. Beaches in Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade are closed during the weekend. All of the counties are located on Florida’s southeastern coast.

Beaches will close on Friday and reopen on Sunday. Key West beaches will also remain shut. Martin County, which includes Hobe Sound Beach near Palm Beach County and Jupiter Island will also add to the list. None of the Florida Panhandle beaches are closed, but some restrictions, such as reduced hours, might be in place.

Florida beaches open for July 4

Escambia County includes Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key and Santa Rosa Island. In addition to Pensacola beaches remaining open, the Blue Angels will prepare for its 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show the weekend after July 4th. Santa Rosa County will also run as usual. Okaloosa County, which includes Fort Walton Beach and Destin beaches (Henderson Beach, James Lee Beach, Princess Beach, Matterhorn, White Point, and some Eglin Air Force off-base beaches) will be open from dawn to dusk, including public and private beaches; restrooms; and the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier.

Walton County on the Emerald Coast, Bay County, Gulf County, Franklin County, Wakulla County, Taylor County in the Big Bend of Florida, Dixie County will be open. Some of the West Coast and East Coast beaches will also remain open. In southwest Florida, Manatee County, which includes Anna Maria Island and Bradenton Beach, Sarasota County, which includes Siesta Beach, Venice Beach, and Turtle Beach, Charlotte County, which includes Englewood and Port Charlotte beaches in Punta Gorda and Lee County will remain open.

