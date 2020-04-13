Natural Antibacterials To Disinfect Your Home From Bacteria & Dirt

The world is going through a very tough time amid the coronavirus outbreak. All the house-helpers and maids have been asked to stay at home and do not visit any house for work due to the coronavirus panic. In this situation, most of the household chores have increased for many of us as we need to keep the homes free from possible infections. However, while doing so, one also needs to ensure that he/she is not using harmful chemicals to clean the home items. To make things easier, here is a list of natural antibacterials according to experts, that can make your life easy to keep your family members safe during these challenging times.

Also read | These Natural Sugar Substitutes Will Help You Fight Weight Gain As You Work From Home

Here's how to disinfect your home with these Natural antibacterials & make it safe and bacteria-free-

White Vinegar

Experts say, White vinegar is one of the most helpful natural antibacterials that is made from acetic acid and water. White vinegar is a powerful cleaner and hence easily cuts through all the oily and stubborn dirt. According to researchers, white vinegar is high on acidity, and hence it effortlessly removes the surface bacteria. For people those who want to go natural, or have failed to store commercial cleaning agents, white vinegar is an easy selection.

Also read | DIY Natural Deodorant - How To Make It At Home With Cost-effective And Simple Techniques

Vodka

According to experts, Vodka is used to disinfectant and remove mould and mildew as it is 80 proof, or 40 per cent alcohol by volume. Vodka is an easy solution and also can easily remove stains and shine up fixtures. Vodka is one of the best natural antibacterials to revive the fabrics and it also does not have a lasting odour.

Lemon

As everyone is in quarantine life in the present, they have a lot of time to pay attention to their homes. It is time to focus on those fixtures and faucets that have got rusted and dirty. To treat those corrosions, lemon is a great natural antibacterial tool. Lemon works brilliantly on alkaline stains, sanitizes non-porous surfaces and also helps in shining up all the metal surfaces.

Also read | Natural Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Hair To Help You During COVID-19 Lockdown Quarantine

Neem water steam

Most of us are aware that neem is one of the best natural antibacterials to disinfect our homes. Hence, neem water steam is a powerful way to get rid of bacteria or germs during this COVID-19 lockdown. The best combination of neem water and heat makes for the perfect chemical-free disinfectant.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is sourced from various medical journals and website. In case you or any member of your family is allergic to any contents used in these natural antibacterials, please stop the usage.

Also read | Natural Immunity Booster Neem's Easy-to-make Chutney: Try Out At Home In Quick Steps