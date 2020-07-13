Florida Reports Record Single-day Rise In COVID-19 Cases With Over 15,000 New Infections

Florida has recorded a record surge of more than 15000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours on July 12, Sunday. With recent developments, the Trump administration is being criticized for reopening schools in the midst of rising number of infections. Anti mask protests were plotted in Michigan and Missouri. According to the reports, the daily increase in cases has crossed the highest daily record reported by any European nation during the outbreak of the pandemic.

READ: New York City Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For First Time Since Pandemic Outbreak

Florida surpass New York tally

As per John Hopkins coronavirus tally, the state also surpassed New York state’s record of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. The new cases were reported just a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened allowing a limited number of guests maintaining safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing. According to the daily figures by the US CDC, the coronavirus infections are rising in about 40 states. Hospitalizations and positive test are also rising in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, as per reports. According to the reports, the US has confirmed a record number of cases ie 66,500 in the last 24 hours.

READ: COVID-19: US, Brazil, India And South Africa Report Highest Increase In Infections

New York reports zero deaths

On the other hand, New York City has reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first COVID-19 death was recorded on March 11. New York which was once considered to be the epicentre of the novel Coronavirus, has successfully flattened its curve and proved to be a model for how other states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

According to the Preliminary health data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene no individual died from the coronavirus in New York City on Saturday. In total, New York state has reported over 401,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 32,000 deaths.

READ: Florida Governor: Virus Testing Ramped Up Across State

READ: Disney World To Reopen As Coronavirus Cases Surge In Florida

Image: AP