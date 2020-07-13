COVID-19: US, Brazil, India And South Africa Report Highest Increase In Infections

According to the UN health agency the US, Brazil, India, and South Africa registered the highest number of coronavirus cases on July 12. The World Health Organization confirmed a daily global record of about 230,370 infection cases in the last 24 hours. According to the reports, the US has confirmed a record number of cases ie 66,500 in the last 24 hours. India recorded its highest daily surge of 28,637 cases in the last 24 hours alerting the authorities to take preventive measures. On the other hand, South Africa reported 13,497 new coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 264,184, and total death toll stands at 3,971. As per reports, the health minister Zweli Mkhize warned of a COVID-19 "storm".

Global cases cross 13 million

According to the John Hopkins tally, the coronavirus infections on Sunday neared 13 million marking a huge spread of the disease that has claimed more than 565,000 lives since the beginning of the virulent pandemic. The worldwide death toll has doubled in just over seven weeks. The grim milestone comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdown restrictions despite the health experts warnings that the pandemic is still in its infancy.

As the number of confirmed cases also surpassed 13 million worldwide, health officials in several countries are bracing for a second wave of the deadly virus infections. Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, as per reports. North America, Latin America and Europe each account for around 25% of cases, while Asia and the Middle East have around 11% and 9% respectively, according to the tally based on government reports.

Image: AP