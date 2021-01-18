Former Homeland Secy Calls Trump A Failed Experiment, Says 'history Will Not Remember Him'

Former Secretary of Homeland Jeh Johnson on Sunday said that he hopes the citizens of the country will soon realise that Donald Trump's presidency was a "failed experiment." Johnson said that he thinks history will not remember Trump's presidency and "those who supported it kindly" even if the Senate decides not to convict Trump of inciting the Capitol riots earlier this month.

READ | US Department Of Homeland Security Becomes Latest Target Of Cyberattack: Report

Jeh Johnson: "History will not remember Trump"

Speaking further, Johnson said that 4 years ago, the United States engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who has no moral or legal compass and frankly had impulses towards fascism and autocracy. Johnson further said, "My hope is that as time passes Americans will realise this was a failed experiment and we should never try it again."

READ | US Elections LIVE: Joe Biden Elected President, Trump Promises Unspecified Legal Action

Former Secretary of Homeland said, "There's a track record now in which Donald Trump and his presidency should be judged, so in our democracy, if Congress does not step up to this, the American public must do so."

Besides this, Johnson also urged social media to improve its policing of political content, as polls indicate that a majority of Republicans falsely believe that President-elect Joe Biden was not legitimately elected to take office this week. Earlier on January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states as they thought were invalid.

READ | US Elections 2020 Results LIVE Tracker: Biden Wins 261 Electoral Seats, Trump On 214

This reaction by Trumps supporters came after Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim that massive voter fraud has robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal". As per the reports 5 people died, including 1 police officer as well as 1 Air force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by the police. Following the incident, a total of 10 Republicans broke ranks with the GOP to join their Democrat colleagues to vote in the impeachment resolution, in contrast to the year 2020, when not a single Republican voted for Trump's impeachment.

READ | US Department Of Homeland Security Says 2020 Election Was 'most Secure In History'