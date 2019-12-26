Former US Security Advisor John Bolton Warns Trump Of Imminent Threat

Former national security advisor of US John Bolton criticized President Donald Trump's North Korea policy and warned that Pyongyang poses a huge threat. Bolton tweeted, "The risk to US forces & our allies is imminent & more effective policy is required before NK has the technology to threaten the American homeland." He was ousted in September amid growing tensions with Trump, pertinently regarding his North Korea policy. The ex-advisor who was concerned about North Korea had warned Trump to be cautious during the 2018 summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The denuclearization process has been halted since the collapse of the second summit in Hanoi at the beginning of this year. North Korea vowed to take steps earlier this month if Washington does not take any actions by the end of December.

We say that it's unacceptable for North Korea to obtain nuclear weapons, but that's more rhetorical than a real policy at this point. The risk to US forces & our allies is imminent & more effective policy is required before NK has the technology to threaten the American homeland. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 23, 2019

Growing tensions

In the latest war of words between North Korea and the United States, Pyongyang has said that Washington could 'pay dearly' for taking its issue with the human rights accord. North Korea even threatened US' 'verbal abuse' would only result in the aggravation of an already tense situation on the Korean peninsula. On December 21 the foreign ministry spokesperson reportedly warned that if the US dared to take the issue with Pyongyang's system, it would have to face retaliation. The United Nations General Assembly condemned North Korea's 'long-standing and ongoing' violations of human rights in an annual resolution which was sponsored by dozens of countries including the US. It was also rejected by the UN envoy of Pyongyang.

Would be disappointed: Trump

The North Korean foreign ministry's statement is the first one since the US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Beigun, publicly urged Kim Jong Un's nation to return to talks on December 16. However, apart from the recent warning, there has not been any direct response from North Korea to Biegun's entreaty. US President Donald Trump has said that he would be disappointed if North Korea had something in works. He also said that he is watching closely as the year-end deadline from Pyongyang about the fate of nuclear talks approaches. The North had warned Washington that if it fails to make an acceptable offer, it will adopt a so far unspecified new way. It has even promised an ominous Christmas gift if Washington does not come up with Nuclear concessions.

