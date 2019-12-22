Trump And Abe Hold Telephonic Conversations, Discuss North Korea Amid Tensions

US President Donald Trump and its Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a telephonic conversation on December 22. They talked about North Korea in the midst of the threats issued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. White House spokesperson Judd Deere shared a post on Twitter writing that both the leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues which includes trade ties.

They also held talks to discuss the recent developments related to Iran and North Korea. Both the leaders also agreed to maintain close ties and communication due to recent threats from North Korea. The ties between North Korea and various nations have hampered in recent years. Earlier this month, North Korea issued a statement and said that the denuclearisation talks with the US are not going to take place.

US-North Korea tensions

The nuclear deal between the US and North Korea has not seen any progress since the Hanoi Summit between both the leaders of the nation that occurred in February. Since then Pyongyang has demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year. US President Donald Trump has said that he would be disappointed if North Korea had something in his works. He also said that he is watching closely as the year-end deadline from Pyongyang about the fate of nuclear talks approaches. The North had warned Washington that if it fails to make an acceptable offer, it will adopt a so far unspecified new way. It has even promised an ominous Christmas gift if Washington does not come up with Nuclear concessions.

In recent weeks, nuclear-armed North Korea has increasingly made strident declarations. The announcement comes as North Korea continues to pressure the Trump administration for major concessions as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations. Stephen Biegun, a top US envoy talking about the negotiations in Seoul said that Pyongyang’s rumblings were hostile and negative. At the White House, US President Trump, when questioned about the situation said that he is watching it very closely. He further said that he would be disappointed if something would be in works and he assured that he’ll take care of it.

