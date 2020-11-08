From new playlists to congratulatory texts: Here's how Twitter reacted to Joe Biden’s win

Soon after being elected as the President of the United States, Joe Biden took to Twitter to thank Americans for choosing him. In his tweet, he asserted that he would be a President for all, whether they have voted for him or not. Sharing the video of America the Beautiful by Ray Charles, he promised to 'keep the faith' that the people of the country have placed in him.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

His tweet soon caught the eyeballs of his supporters who hailed him as their hero and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Since shared his heartfelt tweet has not only been viewed over 34.7 million times but also garnered over three million likes. Meanwhile, tweeple also took the opportunity to share their emotions regarding the election results.

Famous YouTuber Hank Green shared a post wherein he said that he had built a 'Biden won' playlist. He followed it with a link to an actual playlist that you can listen to on Spotify dedicated to Biden’s win and asked others to join him too.

Let’s build a Biden Won playlist. I’m starting with pic.twitter.com/KSdYjlaja2 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 7, 2020

We may be opponents — but we are not enemies.



We are Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

me checking the electoral maps and seeing biden won 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/yRwNbTUPrg — claire (@TPWKxCLAIRE) November 7, 2020

Biden End Game :pic.twitter.com/nkw7w0fuWz — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 7, 2020

Mood cuz Biden won 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/xbY1zaE3L8 — Tóxico pero fiel 😌 (@elgueroatl) November 7, 2020

'Joe Biden wins Presidential vote

Joe Biden on November 7 became the President-elect of the United States after securing a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the Electoral College threshold of 270 votes. Addressing Americans in his first speech post-electoral triumph, the Democrat called for unity and empathy towards all. In addendum, he reiterated his call to ‘protect families’ as he hugged and cherished his own on the stage.