Soon after being elected as the President of the United States, Joe Biden took to Twitter to thank Americans for choosing him and promised to be leader for all

From new playlists to congratulatory texts: Here's how Twitter reacted to Joe Biden’s win

Soon after being elected as the President of the United States, Joe Biden took to Twitter to thank Americans for choosing him. In his tweet, he asserted that he would be a President for all, whether they have voted for him or not. Sharing the video of America the Beautiful by Ray Charles, he promised to 'keep the faith' that the people of the country have placed in him.

His tweet soon caught the eyeballs of his supporters who hailed him as their hero and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Since shared his heartfelt tweet has not only been viewed over 34.7 million times but also garnered over three million likes. Meanwhile, tweeple also took the opportunity to share their emotions regarding the election results.

Famous YouTuber Hank Green shared a post wherein he said that he had built a 'Biden won' playlist. He followed it with a link to an actual playlist that you can listen to on Spotify dedicated to Biden’s win and asked others to join him too. 

'Joe Biden wins Presidential vote

Joe Biden on November 7 became the President-elect of the United States after securing a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the Electoral College threshold of 270 votes. Addressing Americans in his first speech post-electoral triumph, the Democrat called for unity and empathy towards all. In addendum, he reiterated his call to ‘protect families’ as he hugged and cherished his own on the stage.

“I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family,” he said in his remarks. “They are my heart."

