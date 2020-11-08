Joe Biden hugs Hunter, remembers late son Beau in his victory speech

Joe Biden on November 7 became the President-elect of the United States after securing a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the Electoral College threshold of 270 votes. Addressing Americans in his first speech post-electoral triumph, the Democrat called for unity and empathy towards all. In addendum, he reiterated his call to ‘protect families’ as he hugged and cherished his own on the stage.

“I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family,” he said in his remarks. “They are my heart."

Kisses Grandson on stage

Opining that it was a great day for America’s educators, he said that his wife, Dr Jill Biden would make a “great First Lady”. He then moved forward to shower plaudits on his son Hunter, who made his first public appearance ever since a controversial article about of him was published in the New York Post. Videos of the event that are now doing the rounds on the internet showed the 77-year-old wrapping his arms around Hunter as well as planting a kiss on the cheeks of his grandson.

In his speech, he also remembered his late son Beau, a former Delaware attorney general and Iraq War veteran that inspired him to continue holding public office. In 2015, Beau passed away from brain cancer at age 46. Discussing a hymn, that meant a lot to his deceased son, Biden said that he hoped that the hymn from Psalm 91 “can provide comfort and solace to the more than 230,000 families who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year. My heart goes out to each and every one of you. Hopefully, this hymn gives you solace as well.”

“In the last days of the campaign, I’ve been thinking about a hymn that means a lot to me and to my family, particularly my deceased son Beau,” he said. “It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America.”

Image: AP