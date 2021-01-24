From Portraits To Sculptures, Biden Makes Symbolic Changes To Oval Office, See Pictures

It has been less than a week since Joe Biden assumed office as America’s 46th President. Since then, he has made blatant changes to the Oval Office that showcases his resolve to “Build Back Better”. From installing a portrait of Benjamin Franklin getting that of Winston Churchill removed, the Democrat has made symbolic changes in the Presidential office.

(The Oval Office, Credits: Associated Press)

Portraits replaced

As soon as stepped in, Biden got the portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, installed by his predecessor Donald Trump replaced. Instead of the controversial figure, he got the portrait of Benjamin Franklin installed. Other new portraits include that of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson. All three leaders were the founding fathers of the United States of America.

(Newly installed portraits in the Oval Office. Credits: Associated Press)

In other prominent symbolic change, he has included the bust of labour organiser and Latino civil rights activists Cesar Chavez. Other sculptures include those of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, all significant figures who changed the course of US’ history.

(Bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Credits: Associated Press)

(Bust of César Chávez Credits: Associated Press)

Speaking about the redecorated office, Ashley Williams, the deputy director of Oval Office operations, told The Washington Post that it was important for President Biden to walk into an Oval that looked like America and started to show the landscape of who he is going to be as president.

(Bust of Rosa Parks, Credits: AP)

(A moon rock is displayed on a bookshelf in the Oval Office, Credits: Associated Press)

In addendum to these, Biden also removed his predecessor Donald Trump’s ‘Diet Coke button’ in the Oval Office. The former President Trump had the button installed on a wooden box next to his phone. However, Biden, who has already reversed previous administration’s policies on immigration, environment, economy and fighting COVID-19 pandemic, also turned around the look of the Oval Office.

