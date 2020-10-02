Gandhi Jayanti: US House Of Representative Pays Tribute To 'Bapu' With Special Message

On October 2, the US House of Representatives members paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 151st anniversary of his birth. Remembering the principles and teachings of the multifarious and dynamic political ethicist, the leaders shared messages on the microblogging site Twitter. In a post that propagated Gandhi’s ‘mantra of truth’, senator Brad Sherman said that today was the day to remember Gandhi’s ideal of truth and that our activities shall be entered around nothing but the truth, as there was no true knowledge than that.

Congressman @BradSherman pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi with a special message on #GandhiJayanti & says: "Today, we should remember Gandhi's message. Our activities should be centered in truth. Where there is no truth, there can be no true knowledge."@ICCR_Delhi @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/F6c2CcsTzG — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 2, 2020

US Congressman Rohit Khanna said, “Gandhi taught us that the best fight for justice was a fight wage with principles of nonviolence,” citing Gandhi’s views on peaceful resolution of the affairs and non-violent approach for the welfare of the world. Congressman Tom Suozzi, the US’ Representative for New York's 3rd district reminded the world about Gandhi’s deeper thoughts and his philosophies, saying, Mahatma Gandhi was a key figure in steering the course of the human history and his actions and discipline inspired people across the globe.

Congressman @RepTjCox pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on #GandhiJayanti & says: "I believe we can best honor Gandhi’s legacy by choosing to embrace our differences and dedicating ourselves to creating a world that is equitable for all."#Gnadhi150 @DDNewslive @ICCR_Delhi @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cC5jQmSbaN — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 1, 2020

Congressman @RepRoKhanna sends a special message on #GandhiJayanti and pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi:



"Gandhi taught us that the best fight for justice was a fight wage with principles of non violence." pic.twitter.com/cTCstbPCL5 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 1, 2020

Congressman @RepBera pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on #GandhiJayanti with a special message and says: "He [Mahatma Gandhi] is an inspiration to all of us and certainly was a inspiration to my former colleague Congressman @repjohnlewis."#Gandhi150 #GandhiJayanti2020 @ICCR_Delhi pic.twitter.com/iK7IAXU0o7 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 2, 2020

On the 151st birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi, @RepFitzpatrick pays tribute and says, "Gandhi believed that the best way to find yourself is to loose yourself in service of others. As elected officials we come together to reflect on the achievements and lasting impact he had." pic.twitter.com/dalxfOzGpV — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 1, 2020

Rep @RepPeteOlson pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on #Gandhijayanti



Rep. @PeteOlson: "his legacy of peace through non-violence stands as the ultimate example of...." pic.twitter.com/3SzV1ZqQav — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 1, 2020

Embrace 'differences'

US representative for California, Terrance John Cox, and Mike Fitzpatrick also honoured Gandhi’s legacy and his idea of selfless service. “I believe we can best honour Gandhi's legacy by choosing to embrace our differences and dedicating ourselves to creating a world that is equitable for all," ANI quoted TJ Cox saying. While Fitzpatrick wrote, "Gandhi believed that the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others. As elected officials, we come together to reflect on the achievements and lasting impact he had.” Congressman Amerish Babulal 'Ami'Bera said that father of India Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration for mankind. Several ministers worldwide shared Gandhi’s philosophies about truth and non-violence to commemorate his birth anniversary.

